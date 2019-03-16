Home Nation

Congress leader killed by BSP legislator’s husband in Madhya Pradesh

 Five days after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls dates, pre-election violence seems to have already begun in Madhya Pradesh.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Five days after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls dates, pre-election violence seems to have already begun in Madhya Pradesh. A 50-year-old BSP leader, Devendra Chaurasia, who recently joined the ruling Congress, was murdered and his son Somesh (24) critically hurt in Damoh district on Friday, by a group of armed men allegedly led by Govind Singh, who is the husband of BSP legislator Rambai Parihar.

The father-son duo was reportedly at a stone crusher they owned in Hatta town of Damoh district when they were attacked by a group of men led by Govind Singh. The group reportedly attacked the Chaurasia and Somesh with rods and sticks and then fled the spot. The victims were rushed to Jabalpur but Chaurasia succumbed while Somesh is critical.

“A case of murder and attempted murder has been lodged against seven persons on the complaint of the deceased’s family. The seven include BSP MLA’s husband Govind Singh, his brother Chandu, nephew Golu and Inderpal Patel, the son of BJP-supported Damoh district panchayat chairman Shivcharan Patel.” said sub-divisional officer police (SDOP-Hatta) Kamal Jain.

