Home Nation

Danish Ali joining BSP is political arrangement, says HD Kumaraswamy

Ali joined the BSP on Saturday in the presence of the party's national general secretary Satish Mishra in Lucknow.

Published: 16th March 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: JDS leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday termed party general secretary Danish Ali joining Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, as a "political arrangement" between the two parties.

Ali joined the BSP on Saturday in the presence of the party's national general secretary Satish Mishra in Lucknow.

According to JDS sources, Ali is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on a BSP ticket as JDS has no presence there, his home state.

"Danish Ali, the JDS General Secretary, has joined BSP in consent with me and our national president Sri HD Devegowda in a purely political arrangement between the two parties."

FOLLOW OUR LOK SABHA POLL COVERAGE HERE

"It is a thoughtful political decision taken by #JDS and BSP to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Ali as JDS' general secretary on Wednesday had successfully hammered out a seat-sharing deal with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, according to which Congress will contest 20 seats and JDS eight, in Karnataka.

BSP had fielded candidates in 18 constituencies in the May 2018 assembly polls in Karnataka as per the alliance arrangement reached with JDS), which contested in 200 seats and won 37.

N Mahesh is BSP's lone MLA in Karnataka, who became primary and secondary education minister in the Kumaraswamy cabinet before he quit in October last year.

BSP has decided to go it alone during Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka and plans to contest for all the 28 seats in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Danish Ali BSP H D Kumaraswamy Mayawati JDS Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp