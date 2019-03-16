Home Nation

EC holds meet on curbing black money use in elections

Vehicles carrying reserved EVMs and VVPAT machines will be mandatorily equipped with GPS to track their movement.

Published: 16th March 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday held a meeting of Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence to discuss ways to curb the use of black money in polls. The Commission is of the view that coordination between different agencies is the key to curbing the menace. Heads of tax boards, law enforcement agencies, paramilitary forces and representatives of financial institutions attended the meeting.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the outcome of synergised action should exceed the commitments made. The issues discussed at the meeting included ways of checking covert expenditure by candidates and political parties; sensitisation of the law enforcement agencies about their role during polls; and cooperation and intelligence sharing on economic offences amongst law enforcement agencies for effective action. Mapping of constituencies to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, and preventive action by law enforcement agencies was also discussed.

Vehicles with EVMs to have GPS
Vehicles carrying reserved EVMs and VVPAT machines will be mandatorily equipped with GPS to track their movement. The decision came in the backdrop of EVMs and VVPAT machines being found in hotels, roads and even at an MLA’s house during the  state polls last year. Instructions have been issued to all state chief electoral officers to monitor ‘end-to-end’ movement of all reserved EVMs and paper trail machines.

SC notice to EC over plea on paper audit of votes
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission on a petition filed by leaders of 21 political parties seeking paper audit of votes cast through EVMs. The petitioners had moved SC Thursday seeking use of VVPAT machines in at least 50 per cent of votes cast through EVMs. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has slated the hearing for March 25 and directed the competent authority to ensure the presence of an officer to assist the court on the date.

