India asks neighbour to put a leash on Khalistani separatists 

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged Islamabad to be more amenable and responsive to India’s concerns, keeping in view the interests of devotees seeking to pay obeisance.

Published: 16th March 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Underlining concerns over the threat of revival of the separatist insurgency by pro-Khalistan militants, India has asked Pakistan not to allow its soil to be used for promoting secessionist activities and its places of pilgrimage for separatist propaganda by ‘anti-India elements’.

Voicing his displeasure over Pakistan’s response to various issues raised by India during the first meeting on the Kartarpur corridor, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged Islamabad to be more amenable and responsive to India’s concerns, keeping in view the interests of devotees seeking to pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara across the border.

“Capping the number of pilgrims to 500 per day, as proposed by Pakistan, is grossly inadequate. Limiting the pilgrimage to a certain number of days every week would further take away from purpose of the visit. 
The prilgrimage should be allowed all seven days of the week.

After the 5-hour meeting with the 18-member Pakistani delegation at the Attari border on Thursday, Deepak Mittal, Joint secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran), highlighted India’s concerns about the pro-Khalistan propaganda targeting Indian devotees.

TAGS
Khalistan Amarinder Singh Kartarpur corridor

