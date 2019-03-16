Home Nation

Information on military movement leaked to Pakistan: Punjab cops 

 The Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police on Friday busted an espionage racket in the state with the arrest of Ram Kumar, a resident of Fazilka District from Jalandhar.

By Harpreet Bajwa
CHANDIGARH:  The Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police on Friday busted an espionage racket in the state with the arrest of Ram Kumar, a resident of Fazilka District from Jalandhar.  Acting on specific inputs, the State Special Operations Cell of the Intelligence Wing arrested Kumar on charges of sharing sensitive military information with Pakistan. 

Officials in the department, who did not want to be named, said Kumar confessed to having shared information with the neighbouring country. He has been working as an electrician with the Military Engineers Service (MES) in Jalandhar Cantonment since 2013. According to the officials, he said he was befriended on social media by a Pakistan-based intelligence operative and was asked to provide information on Indian Army units located along the border. He was asked details of movement of army convoys and precise details of specific army units. 

Kumar also reportedly confessed to having leaked several phone numbers of Indian Army officers. He was paid several times for the information he passed, they said. “Post the Pulwama incident, his handlers had become particularly inquisitive about the movement of army units. Two mobile phones and four SIM cards have been recovered from him. The accused was produced in court to seek remand,” said an officer.

Info leaks
 Ram Kumar, an electrician at the Jalandhar Cantonment, confessed to leaking details of Army units and movement   
 He also confessed to leaking phone numbers of several Army officers and getting paid

