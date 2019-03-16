Home Nation

Left’s Bengal first list out, CPI(M) gets 16 seats

West Bengal Left Front Committee on Friday declared its candidate list for 25 of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Published: 16th March 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

WestBengalLeft

(From left) CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat, Subhashini Ali and Sitaram Yechury during the launch of ‘The Communist Manifesto’ in New Delhi on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  West Bengal Left Front Committee on Friday declared its candidate list for 25 of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The CPI (M) will contest 16 seats and has left three each to other Left Front constituents — CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP. 

In a Press release, Left Front chairman in West Bengal Biman Bose said: “The alliance has been formed so that the anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes do not get divided.”He said that during the discussions over pre-poll alliance, the Congress expressed its desire to contest Purulia and Basirhat seats. However, the Purulia seat has gone into the kitty of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) while the CPI will field its candidate in Basirhat. However, if Congress thinks it can win these two seats, they can put up their own candidates. Left Front will not field candidates in four of the seats won by the Congress (in 2014),” Bose added. Names for the remaining 17 seats would be declared soon, he said.

The Congress and the CPI(M) have decided to put up a mutually agreed-upon candidate in Darjeeling. 

Seats in left kitty

  • CPI(M): 16 (Jalpaiguri, Raiganj, Murshidabad, Ranaghat, Bongaon, Dumdum, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata South, Uluberia, Hooghly, Arambagh, Bishnupur, Burdwan Purba, Burdwan Durgapur, Birbhum)                          

  • CPI: 3 (Medinipur, Ghatal, Basirhat)

  • RSP: 3 (Alipurduar, Balurghat, Jaynagar)

  • AIFB: 3 (Coochbehar, Barasat, Purulia)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Left Front Committee CPI(M) Lok Sabah elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp