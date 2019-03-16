Home Nation

Lucknow: Girl jumps from auto to resist molestation attempt by driver

The driver, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was brutally thrashed by the public present in the area. 

Published: 16th March 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

sexual assault, rape, harassment

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

LUCKNOW: A girl jumped off a moving auto-rickshaw in a bid to save herself from a molestation attempt by the driver.

The driver, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, was brutally thrashed by the public present in the area.  The girl was admitted in a nearby hospital while the driver was taken into custody by police. 

A video of the incident shows the public kicking, punching, slapping, and thrashing the driver while policemen struggle to save him from the agitated mob.

"The driver was drunk and did something wrong with the girl, subsequently she alighted from the auto and during this she sustained injuries. The public caught hold of the driver and thrashed him," said Avnishwar Chand Srivastava, Circle Officer, Gomti Nagar.

"The driver and those who have beaten him were brought to the police station while the girl has been sent to the hospital for the treatment. Further action is being taken," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual harassment Auto driver harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp