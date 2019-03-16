Mumbai Diary 

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

Dabbawalas to have permanent identity

Dabbawaalas who have created their own identity in the world would now receive the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) help to preserve their identity in a better manner. Having come to be known as a management marvel, several delegations from the world visit the Dabbawalas almost every day and see how they, largely, go about their management work on sidewalks in the shade of the city’s skyscrapers.

Corporators miss out on training

Majority of the city’s corporators elected in the 2017 elections to the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are new and, hence, are unaware of basic rules and regulations that are key to running the civic body. Sensing this, the municipal administration had planned an extensive training programme for them to be implemented by the All India Institute for local self-government. However, while the proposal for the training programme was in the last stage of approval, the announcement of general election led to implementation of model code of conduct and the work was stalled.

Rafael rerun at Dhangar plea hearing

Even as speculations hit fever pitch on whether documents pertaining to the Rafael fighter jet deal were stolen or lost, in the wake of the Attorney General’s submission at the Supreme Court, a similar situation played out at the Bombay High Court earlier this week. The hearing on petitions demanding ST status for the Dhangar community was postponed to March 27. The decision fuelled a rumour that papers related to the case went missing from the High Court. However, the petitioner said he had all documents.

Museum to have kids’ section

A special section for children would soon be launched at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Mumbai. The museum had conducted an essay and drawing competition last year. The winners of the competition were then asked to choose from among thousands of display articles in the museum. These display articles would now be organised in a separate section and thrown open to the public on March 29. This section would be open for children between 8 and 14 years of age.