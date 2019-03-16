Reprieve for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in murder case

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a relief for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Patna High Court on Friday dropped criminal proceedings against him in connection with a 28-year-old case of murder, filed at the Pandarak police station in Barh in 1991.

A social activist, Sitaram Singh, was killed while he was in a queue to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections at Barh. Nitish was then the sitting MP of Samata party from Barh Lok Sabha constituency.

Kumar, along with then local MLA Dileep Singh (elder brother of Mokama Independent MLA Amanat Singh) and four others, were named by Rajaram Singh, who is a cousin of the deceased, in an FIR filed on November 16, 1991.

The police filed the charge sheet against all other accused, except Nitish and Singh.