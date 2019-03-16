Home Nation

South Kashmir: Three shootings in two days leave 2 dead, National Conference leader hurt

Militants attacked and injured NC leader Mohammad Ismail Wani, while a civilian and an army deserter were killed.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian paramilitary soldiers

Indian paramilitary soldiers on duty in Jammu and Kashmir (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Three shooting incidents have been reported over the past two days in militancy-hit south Kashmir in which, a civilian and an army deserter were killed and a National Conference (NC) leader was injured. The attacks come in the backdrop of heightened security in the state after the Pulwama attack and the announcement of the elections.   

A police official said militants abducted 40-year-old civilian Manzoor Ahmad Lone from his home in Dogripora village, Awantipora in Pulwama district on Thursday. He said militants killed him and dumped the body in an adjoining village. “Police has taken up the investigation and a manhunt has been launched to track down the assailants,” the police official said.

Earlier, on Thursday afternoon, militants shot at and injured National Conference block president Mohammad Ismail Wani outside his home at Bijbheara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The NC leader was hit in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

On Wednesday, militants killed 37-year-old youth Showkat Ahmad Naik outside his home at Pinglina village in Pulwama district. Naik had joined the Army but deserted during training in September last year. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Jammu and Kashmir Showkat Ahmad Naik civilian death Indian Army Mohammad Ismail Wani

