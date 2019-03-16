Home Nation

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam condemns Christchurch terror attack

An Indian-origin man was injured and another has been missing since the Friday attacks. Taking to Twitter, Panneerselvam expressed 'shock' over the 'brutal' attack.

Published: 16th March 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand, and expressed his sympathies with the families of the dead.

At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's suburb, seen as one of the worst attacks on Muslims in that country.

ALSO READ: Nine Indian-origin persons missing in New Zealand mosque massacre

An Indian-origin man was injured and another has been missing since the Friday attacks. Taking to Twitter, Panneerselvam expressed 'shock' over the 'brutal' attack.

"The shooting at the mosques in Christchurch is shocking and gives great pain. I strongly condemn the terror attack on innocent civilians," he said in the tweet posted in Tamil.

ALSO READ: Victims were shot until their death, survivors recall chilling stories of New Zealand shooting

Panneerselvam, also Coordinator of the ruling AIADMK, expressed his sympathies with the families of those killed in "this brutal incident," and condoled the deaths.

He also prayed for the well-being of the injured and hoped normalcy returned in that country.

