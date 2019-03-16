Veteran BJP leader Devi Singh Bhati resigns from party

By ANI

BIKANER: Veteran BJP leader Devi Singh Bhati tendered her resignation on Friday after the party decided to give a ticket to BJP MP and Union Minister from Bikaner Arjun Ram Meghwal to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Bhati said he resigned due to Meghwal's "anti-party" activities. He went on to say that despite senior party leaders being apprised of Meghwal, no action was taken.

"I have resigned due to anti-party activities of Bikaner MP, Arjun Ram Meghwal. I spoke about this to all senior party leaders but it seems they have made up their mind to give him the ticket again," he said.

However, Bhati batted for a second term for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

"I want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become prime minister once again. There are few people in the party who are doing conspiracy against the party. I will not leave politics," said Bhati.