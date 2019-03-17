Home Nation

IMA releases its health manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The IMA will soon launch a countrywide 'Health First' campaign to propagate the manifesto among the candidates, political parties and the public.

Published: 17th March 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Sunday released its health manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and urged all political parties to give priority to the health sector.

The manifesto contains various suggestions to improve public health, change policy directions, streamline medical education and improve medical research.

"There is insufficient funding in the healthcare sector and the GDP in healthcare is at a dismal rate of 1.2 pc. The out of pocket expenditure is one of the highest for our country and every year over 3.3 per cent of people are pushed below poverty line due to expenditure on health," said Dr Santanu Sen, the national president of IMA.

"In order to improve the overall healthcare sector and cope up with the out of pocket expenses, the GDP must be increased to at least 5 per cent," he said.

The IMA will soon launch a countrywide 'Health First' campaign to propagate the manifesto among the candidates, political parties and the public.

FOLLOW OUR LOK SABHA POLL COVERAGE HERE

The local units of IMA will conduct public meetings and seminars in which the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will also be invited.

"The primary and preventive care should be given top priority. Wellness centres have to be reconceived and they have to be manned by MBBS graduates," said Dr R V Asokan, the general secretary of IMA.

"MBBS doctors are ready to work in rural areas and the IMA can facilitate availability of manpower to the primary care centres. There should be recruitment boards to recruit MBBS graduates for primary care," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA Indian Medical Association Lok Sabha election 2019 health manifesto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp