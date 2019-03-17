Home Nation

Navy deployed aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, nuclear submarine Chakra post-Pulwama attack

The naval assets comprising 60 ships of the Indian Navy, 12 ships of the Indian Coast Guard, and 60 aircraft were part of the theatre level operational readiness exercise (TROPEX 19).

Published: 17th March 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. (Photo | Indian Navy)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demonstrating its operational readiness in the wake of the Pulwama suicide bombing, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, and the pre-emptive airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror crib in Pakistan’s Balakot, the Indian Navy has deployed its nuclear submarine and Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya in operational posture.

The Navy put out a statement, saying, “The major combat units of the Indian Navy including the Carrier Battle Group with INS Vikramaditya, nuclear submarines and scores of other ships, submarines and aircraft swiftly transited from exercise to operational deployment mode as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.”

The Pulwama attack on February 14, for which the Jaish later claimed credit, led to rapid deployment of the Navy’s assets for operations in the north Arabian Sea. 

The exercise, involving about 60 vessels of the Indian Navy, 12 ships of the Indian Coast Guard and 60 aircraft, commenced on January 7 and was planned to culminate on March 19.

The spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, “Availability of such a large number of combat-ready assets in the theatre of operations for TROPEX exercise allowed the Indian Navy to expeditiously respond to the developing situation in synergy with the three services.”

Around the time of the Pulwama terror strike, the Navy and the Coast Guard were engaged in the largest War Game — the Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX 19).

Referring to the press briefing by senior officials of the Army, Navy and Air Force, on February 28, the Indian Navy, in its press release, said, “A clear and resolute message regarding the operational posture of the Indian Navy to prevent, deter and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in the maritime domain in the maritime domain was also issued during the tri-services press conference.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INS Vikramaditya Pulwama attack Indian Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp