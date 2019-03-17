Navy deployed aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, nuclear submarine Chakra post-Pulwama attack

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demonstrating its operational readiness in the wake of the Pulwama suicide bombing, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, and the pre-emptive airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror crib in Pakistan’s Balakot, the Indian Navy has deployed its nuclear submarine and Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya in operational posture.

The Navy put out a statement, saying, “The major combat units of the Indian Navy including the Carrier Battle Group with INS Vikramaditya, nuclear submarines and scores of other ships, submarines and aircraft swiftly transited from exercise to operational deployment mode as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.”

The Pulwama attack on February 14, for which the Jaish later claimed credit, led to rapid deployment of the Navy’s assets for operations in the north Arabian Sea.

The exercise, involving about 60 vessels of the Indian Navy, 12 ships of the Indian Coast Guard and 60 aircraft, commenced on January 7 and was planned to culminate on March 19.

The spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, “Availability of such a large number of combat-ready assets in the theatre of operations for TROPEX exercise allowed the Indian Navy to expeditiously respond to the developing situation in synergy with the three services.”

Around the time of the Pulwama terror strike, the Navy and the Coast Guard were engaged in the largest War Game — the Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX 19).

Referring to the press briefing by senior officials of the Army, Navy and Air Force, on February 28, the Indian Navy, in its press release, said, “A clear and resolute message regarding the operational posture of the Indian Navy to prevent, deter and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in the maritime domain in the maritime domain was also issued during the tri-services press conference.”