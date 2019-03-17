Home Nation

NIA files fresh charge sheet in ISIS module case

Investigators have accused 26-year-old Hamzafar for furthering the objective of the proscribed terrorist organization. 

Published: 17th March 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Kerala resident Nashidul Hamzafar in the ISIS Kasaragod module case where youths from India were recruited for the terror group. Investigators have accused 26-year-old Hamzafar for furthering the objective of the proscribed terrorist organization. 

The case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by Hamzafar and 14 others, belonging to Kasaragod district of Kerala who left India with the intention of joining and furthering the objectives of ISIS, also known as Daish. 

“Pursuant to the conspiracy, 14 accused from Kasaragod district had exited India or their workplaces in Middle-East Asia between mid-May and early-July, 2016 before travelling to Afghanistan or Syria, where they joined the ISIS/ Daish,” said NIA, in a statement on Saturday. 

Last year in September, the NIA had arrested Hamzafar from Delhi after he was deported from Kabul, where he was arrested by Afghan Security Agencies in October 2017 for illegally entering the country and attempting to join his co-conspirators.

“Nashidul Hamzafar had maintained contact with the other absconding accused in this case, including the prime conspirator Abdul Rashid Abdulla and Ashfak Majeed, who was known to him through his college-mates Shihas and Firoz Khan besides accused Bestin Vincent in a similar case,” the NIA said.

In pursuance of the criminal conspiracy hatched with the fugitive ISIS member, Hamzafar left India on October 3, 2017 and travelled to Muscat, before travelling to Iran and reaching Kabul, where he was arrested by the Afghan Security agencies. This was one among several such cases where the NIA had not filed a charge sheet.

Documents delayed charge sheet

According to sources, the NIA had required few documents from other countries, including Kabul, to proceed with the case due to which there was a delay of almost 3 years in filing the charge sheet. The NIA may also file another charge sheet, as other details sought by the investigators from other countries are pending

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA ISIS Nashidul Hamzafar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp