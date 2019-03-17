Home Nation

Pulwama: Whistleblower bureaucrat leaves arbitration fee to welfare fund for bereaved families

The contract value of the project was around Rs 6 crore and the dispute regarding claims and counter claims by the parties involved around Rs 60 lakh, the records say.

Published: 17th March 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi has refused to accept around Rs 2.5 lakh arbitration fee in a case and instead asked the parties concerned to deposit it in the Centre-run fund for the welfare of the families bereaved in the Pulwama terror attack.

Chaturvedi, a 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer of Uttarakhand cadre, was appointed as arbitrator by the Chandigarh Housing Board in January 2018 in a dispute between the board and a construction company, official records say.

The arbitration proceedings were held during February and April 2018 and in January 2019.

Finally, the award resolving dispute was issued on February 23, 2019.

The contract value of the project was around Rs 6 crore and the dispute regarding claims and counter claims by the parties involved around Rs 60 lakh, the records say.

As per the fourth Schedule of Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2015, the arbitration fee was to be around Rs 2.2 lakh besides administrative charges on travel, lodging and others.

The total amount of fee to be paid to Chaturvedi was supposed to be around Rs 2.5 lakh.

While finalising the dispute, Chaturvedi determined his fee as Rs 0 and asked the concerned parties to deposit the fee and charges on an equal basis into the account opened by the Ministry of Home Affairs for welfare of families of CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, according to an official order.

Chaturvedi, who had exposed various corruption cases during his stint as Chief Vigilance Officer in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), had also donated Magsaysay award money to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

He had won the prestigious award in 2015 in recognition of his exemplary integrity, courage and tenacity, inter alia, in uncompromisingly exposing and painstakingly investigating corruption in public office.

Chaturvedi had donated Rs 14.23 lakh to the PM's relief fund after the AIIMS refused to accept his donation of the award money for free treatment of underprivileged patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjiv Chaturvedi Pulwama terror attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp