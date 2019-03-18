Home Nation

BJP in danger, creating fear psychosis: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah decried the politics of hate and mistrust being perpetrated and practised allegedly by the BJP and said that it was "against the very idea of India".

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (File photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Sunday blamed the BJP for "creating fear psychosis" across the country by crying hoarse over the "nation being in danger".

Paying tributes to Guru Nabba Dass ji at a congregation here, he underscored the crucial need of social justice and avenues of progress for all, irrespective of religion, caste and creed.

"India is not in danger, it is the BJP which is in danger due to rug slipping from under the feet of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) ahead of general elections," Abdullah said.

He decried the politics of hate and mistrust being perpetrated and practised allegedly by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that it was "against the very idea of India".

Instead of dividing the people in the name of religion, caste and region, everyone should be treated as a compatriot, which alone can lead the country to progress and harmony, he said.

He asked the saffron party to desist from dividing the people and vitiating the atmosphere for deriving political dividends.

He also hoped that people would reject such tendencies and isolate the reactionary forces to ensure that the nation progresses and prospers as a united and strong entity.

Abdullah termed the slogan of power supply to all the villages as yet another gimmick of the ruling party, saying the Modi government had failed to regulate power supply in towns and cities and hence, it should not make tall claims.

He described the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir as most erratic and added that the position of drinking water was not too good.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister reiterated his party's commitment of providing adequate openings to the members of weaker sections of the society in governance.

"A holistic approach is needed to be adopted for according a rightful place to weaker sections in governance and decision making," he said.

Political empowerment of weaker sections holds key to their overall empowerment and mere slogans about their upliftment were not enough, he said.

