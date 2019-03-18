Home Nation

Denied ticket from Nawada, union minister Giriraj Singh goes into a sulk

As per the announcement the BJP and the JD(U) will contest 17 seats each and six seats were allotted to the Lok Janshakti Party.

Published: 18th March 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for MSME Giriraj Singh (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Firebrand BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday apparently went into a sulk after being denied a seat from Nawada Lok Sabha seat, which has gone to NDA ally LJP this time. 

On Sunday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced the seats to be contested by its three constituents — the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.

While the BJP and the JD(U) will contest 17 seats each,  the LJP will field candidates from six seats.

“Compulsions of seat-sharing may be there. But I wish to underscore that no other Union minister from Bihar may have to give up his sitting seat. This is despite the fact that I have worked so much to nurture my constituency,” the veteran BJP leader said.

Asked whether he had expressed his wish to seek re-election from Nawada to state BJP president Nityanand Rai, Singh said, “I must have done so 200 times.”

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Five years is a long time and I have become attached to Nawada and its people. Rai had assured me that I would get a ticket from wherever I wanted. Why this (denial of the ticket) happened is for him to answer,” Singh said.

On reports that he might be asked to contest from Begusarai, the seat which he had wanted to fight in 2014, Singh replied with a hint of bitterness, “I was a party worker, am a party worker and shall always remain a party worker.”

Besides Giriraj Singh, the other Union ministers in the fray from Bihar are Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar), R K Singh (Ara), Ram Kripal Yadav (Pataliputra) and Radha Mohan Singh (Motihari). All these seats have been retained by the BJP and the sitting MPs may be fielded again from their respective seats.
In the last general election, Giriraj Singh had initially expressed the wish to contest from Begusarai, which is dominated by the Bhumihar caste to which he belongs.

But the seat then went to Bhola Singh, a party-hopper who had been previously associated with the Communist Party of India, Congress and the Janata Dal. Giriraj was given a ticket from Nawada, a less safe seat given its social profile, which he won riding the Modi wave in 2014.

Chirag takes a dig 

LJP leader Chirag Paswan said all NDA allies in Bihar may name their Lok Sabha poll candidates together and also took a dig at the opposition, saying its “so-called grand alliance has turned out to be an illusion”.

Paswan is set to contest from Jamui.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Giriraj Singh Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp