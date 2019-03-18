Home Nation

India deploys CRPF elite squad to guard embassy in Iraq

The multi-skilled CRPF troops have taken charge of the embassy complex located in the Al Mansour area of the Iraqi capital.

Published: 18th March 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has deployed an elite contingent of its commando-trained armed CRPF personnel to guard the Indian embassy and its diplomats in Iraq's capital city Baghdad.

The deployment was initiated two months ago and more than 40-member squad is performing its task.

This comes as there is a slow return to normalcy in Iraq after the defeat of terrorists of the dreaded Islamic State (IS) outfit in the war-torn country.

In December last year, Iraq declared victory over the IS, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country and neighbouring Syria in 2014, establishing a self-styled caliphate.

The Iraqi government has also executed scores of people for their alleged involvement with the dreaded terror group.

TAGS
CRPF commando Indian embassy Indian embassy in Iraq

