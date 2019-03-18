Home Nation

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: BJP’s Look East Mission boosting saffron ranks in Bengal and Odisha

Over a dozen leaders from Odisha and West Bengal have switched to the saffron camp over the past few weeks giving a strong indication of the BJP’s ‘East India mission’.  

Published: 18th March 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Baijayant Panda

Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Baijayant Panda addresses the media after joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo| Naveen Kumar,EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over a dozen leaders from Odisha and West Bengal have switched to the saffron camp over the past few weeks giving a strong indication of the BJP’s ‘East India mission’.  

The induction of regional heavyweights has raised the BJP’s hopes for a better performance in the two states despite lacking organisational structure and cadre strength.

In West Bengal, a factional feud within the ruling Trinamool Congress has come as an advantage for the BJP which is seeking to field ‘winnable’ candidates in the state that sends 42 Lok Sabha MPs.

A few days ago, TMC’s Bhatpura MLA Arjun Singh joined the BJP and it’s being said his defection might cost the party dearly. Singh is considered to be an influential leader and sources claimed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee intervened to try and stop him. Singh, known as a strongman, controls more than one assembly segment in North 24 Paragana district. 

According to BJP sources, some other leaders from West Bengal are likely to join BJP.  

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

BJP insiders claim the party’s ‘look east’ strategy started about two years ago, with the entry of heavyweight Mukul Roy. He started working on a bigger plan to bring regional faces to the saffron camp.

Sources said Roy has been in touch with many TMC leaders keeping in mind the BJP’s target of winning 22 of 42 Lok Sabha seats.

In Odisha, BJP chief Amit Shah has set an ambitious target of winning 120 of the 147 Assembly seats and 12 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats. BJP reached out to former BJD leader Baijayant Panda, who fell out with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and made him party’s national vice-president. Thereafter, more than half-a-dozen BJD leaders switched side. 

However, political observers warn that distributing tickets to new entrants is not always a wise move and can backfire.

“In both the States, factionalism is there even in the BJP. For example, in West Bengal, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is not on good terms with campaign committee chief Mukul Roy,” said an analyst.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Trinamool Congress BJD Mukul Roy Dilip Ghosh Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp