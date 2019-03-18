Home Nation

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP seals alliance in Jharkhand with AJSU

AJSU has been a long time ally of the BJP in Jharkhand but has serious differences on several issues.

Published: 18th March 2019

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), chief Sudesh Mahto, on Sunday announced his alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls but said he will continue to agitate against them on issues on which he is at odds with the lead party.

AJSU has been a long time ally of the BJP in Jharkhand but has serious differences on several issues. It, however, said it would work together — right from the booth level to the state level — to ensure that Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister again. 

Mahto also announced that AJSU would contest the Giridih seat, while the BJP would contest the rest 13 seats while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Modi has taken the nation to new heights — both at the national and international level.  

Reacting to a question on AJSU’s  ‘Swabhiman Yatra’ to oppose the NDA government on several issues, he said, it will continue even after the polls.

“Issues likes special status for the State, 27% reservation for OBC’s, displacement of people by coal companies CCL and BCCL and land acquisition will remain the top priority for the party,” he said.

He added that the alliance is only for the LS polls and not also for the Assembly elections. He, however, refused to name the candidate for the lone AJSU seat. 

