Lok Sabha Polls: No tie-up between SAD (Taksali), AAP in Punjab

The two sides, which have been in touch with each other for two months, are in a stalemate over the Anandpur Sahib seat.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: There will be no alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) — the breakaway outfit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as both parties has stuck to their stands. It means that AAP will fight these elections on its own in Punjab. 

Both parties have been holding meetings but the efforts did not bear fruit.

The two sides, which have been in touch with each other for two months, are in a stalemate over the Anandpur Sahib seat. SAD (Taksali) will field Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh from there. 

Five months ago, AAP had announced Narinder Singh Shergill, as their candidate from the seat.

Sources said that the party has given SAD (Taksali) the option to shift Devinder Singh to Bathinda or Patiala from Anandpur Sahib and the party was also ready to leave Ferozepur and Khadoor Sahib seats, but they did not agree.

Then other option suggested was to have a friendly match on the seat and tie-up for the rest of the seats, but it was turned down.

“The other reason is that Ranjit Singh Bharampura chief of SAD (Taksali) had a soft corner for Prime Minister Narinder Modi,” said an AAP leader. 

Akali Dal (Taksali) has also announced to break the proposed poll alliance with AAP. A leader of the party Seva Singh Sekhvan said that his party will contest the polls on its own.

