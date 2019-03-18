Home Nation

MGP's executive committee to decide on support to Goa government

Published: 18th March 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

GOA CM Manohar Parrikar. From 1955-2019 (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, on Monday said its executive committee would take a call on whether to continue support to the state government.

MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar met Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at a hotel near Panaji to discuss the political situation in the state following the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar, 63, died on Sunday evening after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Dhavalikar said, "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not."

Responding to a question, he said there was no discussion with Gadkari on the chief ministerial candidate.

The MGP leader also said he was not in the race for the top post.

Gadkari on Monday resumed talks with party leaders and MGP in Goa to select the new chief minister.

The meeting of BJP and its coalition partners on Sunday failed to arrive at a consensus over the leadership issue.

Parrikar was heading a coalition government comprising the BJP, three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the MGP and three independents.

Congress is currently the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs.

The BJP has 12 legislators in the 40-member Assembly, whose strength now is 36 after Parrikar's death.

The strength of the House has reduced due to the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza earlier this year, and Parrikar on Sunday, and resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte last year.

