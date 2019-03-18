Move to appoint Lokpal comes after pressure on government: Anna Hazare

By ANI

RALEGAN SIDDHI: After the Lokpal selection panel reportedly cleared the name of a retired Supreme Court Judge for the ombudsman's post, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has said that the government was "forced" to take the step under pressure of the people's movement and the apex court.

According to reports, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose's name was cleared at a meeting of the selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi on Friday.

"The movement by the public for the Lokpal forced the government to appoint the Lokpal. Moreover, the Supreme Court used its baton not once or twice but thrice and that forced the government to appoint the Lokpal," Anna Hazare told ANI on Sunday.

"The Lokpal is being appointed 9 years after the movement. The world is now seeing how powerful the public is. The Supreme Court is also very powerful," Hazare said.

The apex court had earlier asked the government about the steps being taken to appoint the Lokpal to deal with complaints of corruption in high places, the activist added.

On February 5, Hazare ended his hunger strike after seven days following assurances from the government on the Lokpal and Lokayukta issues. Hazare was on a hunger strike from January 30 demanding the setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states to address the issues related to corruption.