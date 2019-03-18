Home Nation

Move to appoint Lokpal comes after pressure on government: Anna Hazare

The apex court had earlier asked the government about the steps being taken to appoint the Lokpal to deal with complaints of corruption in high places, the activist added.

Published: 18th March 2019 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)

By ANI

RALEGAN SIDDHI: After the Lokpal selection panel reportedly cleared the name of a retired Supreme Court Judge for the ombudsman's post, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has said that the government was "forced" to take the step under pressure of the people's movement and the apex court.

According to reports, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose's name was cleared at a meeting of the selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi on Friday.

"The movement by the public for the Lokpal forced the government to appoint the Lokpal. Moreover, the Supreme Court used its baton not once or twice but thrice and that forced the government to appoint the Lokpal," Anna Hazare told ANI on Sunday.

"The Lokpal is being appointed 9 years after the movement. The world is now seeing how powerful the public is. The Supreme Court is also very powerful," Hazare said.

The apex court had earlier asked the government about the steps being taken to appoint the Lokpal to deal with complaints of corruption in high places, the activist added.

On February 5, Hazare ended his hunger strike after seven days following assurances from the government on the Lokpal and Lokayukta issues. Hazare was on a hunger strike from January 30 demanding the setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states to address the issues related to corruption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Hazare Lokpal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp