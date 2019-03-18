Options are open: Goa Forward leader Vijai Sardesai on new CM election

By ANI

PANAJI: Goa Forward Party chief and state minister Vijai Sardesai late on Sunday said his party had not supported the Bharatiya Janata Party but Manohar Parrikar, who was heading the coalition government comprising the BJP, Goa Forward Party, MGP and independents, since 2017.

"We had given support to Manohar Parrikar not BJP," Sardesai told ANI.

After Parrikar's demise that was announced on Sunday, the "options are open" for Goa Forward Party, Sardesai

"Now that he is not anymore, options are open. We want stability in Goa and we don't want the dissolution of the house. We will wait for the decision at the BJP legislature meeting and then take the next step will be taken accordingly" Sardesai said.

The four-time Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle against cancer at the age of 63.

Known for his simplicity, Parrikar who had good relations across the political spectrum, breathed his last at his residence here.

Hours after the reports of his death, the opposition Congress, which is the single largest party in the 40-member Goa assembly, wrote to Governor Mridula Sinha, the second time in 48 hours to stake claim to form the form.

"Coalition partners of Parrikar led Govt had allied with BJP on condition that Govt is headed by Manohar Parrikar. BJP, therefore, has no allies as of now," the letter read.

The present strength of the Goa Assembly stands at 37 instead of 40.

The Congress has 14 lawmakers and BJP has 13 lawmakers. Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party and MGP, an Independent, and one NCP legislator fill the remaining seats of the Goa Assembly whose strength was truncated after the death of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza and the resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.