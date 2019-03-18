Over 3,000 pints of liquor, 12 kg cannabis seized, 29 arrested

By PTI

NOIDA: Twenty-nine people were arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday for allegedly selling illicit liquor and cannabis, police said.

Police's crackdown comes amid restrictions clamped under the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

The arrests were made in Badalpur, Rabupura, Surajpur, Ecotech 3, Dankaur in Greater Noida area, in Dadri, and in Phase 3, Sector 20, Sector 49, Phase 2 areas of Noida, an official statement issued here stated.

As many as 3,141 pints of illicit liquor were seized during the day-long operation, police said. Police also seized 12.2 kg of cannabis from suspected drug traffickers, they said. Overall, 14 illegal firearms, including country-made pistols, were seized from the arrested persons, police said.

Cases were registered against them at respective police stations and further probe was underway. Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 11 during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.