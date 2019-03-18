Home Nation

PM Modi pays last respects to Manohar Parrikar in Goa

He met Parrikar's family members and offered his condolences to them. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar's family members.

Published: 18th March 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi Pays respect to Manohar Parrikar (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday.

After arriving in the coastal state, Modi reached the Kala Academy in Panaji where he paid his last respects to the 63-year-old senior leader.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

He met Parrikar's family members and offered his condolences to them. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met Parrikar's family members.

Earlier in New Delhi, a Union Cabinet meeting was convened to condole the demise of Parrikar, following which Modi left for Goa. BJP president Amit Shah will also be in the coastal state to take part in the funeral procession of the late leader, the party said.

The chief minister's body has been kept at the Kala Academy to let the public pay their tributes.

Earlier in the morning, his mortal remains were kept in the BJP office in Panaji, located around three km from the Kala Bhawan, for the party leaders and workers to pay their last respects.

Parrikar, a four-time chief minister, died at his private residence Sunday evening after battling the pancreatic ailment since February last year.

The IIT graduate represented Panaji Assembly seat in the state for over two decades. Parrikar's final journey will begin after 4 pm.

His last rites will be performed at 5 pm at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there.

Parrikar would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours, according to the home ministry. The central government has announced national mourning on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Manohar Parrikar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp