Structural auditor held for Mumbai foot overbridge collapse

Neerajkumar Desai's firm had reportedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge and declared it safe for use despite some corrosion in the structure, police said.

Published: 18th March 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Bridge Collapse

Rescue worker clear away debris of a collapsed foot overbridge in south Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A structural auditor was arrested Monday in connection with the last week's foot overbridge collapse that left six people dead, police said.

"We detained Desai Sunday after ascertaining negligence on his part and arrested him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Abhishek Trimukhe told reporters here.

Police also recorded statements of other officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, Sanjay Darade, he said.

The bridge linking the bustling CSMT train station collapsed Thursday evening leading to the death of six and leaving 31 injured.

Police initially booked officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which was responsible for its maintenance, and the Central Railway (CR) under section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC, but rescinded the move later.

That section was removed and section 304-part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was imposed against Desai, police said.

