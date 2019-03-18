Suspense over Vasundhara Raje clouds BJP's Lok Sabha poll preparations in Rajasthan

Home Nation

Sources said an internal survey has revealed that Dushyant Singh might face an uphill fight this time as he faces serious anti-incumbency. 

Rajasthan's former CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo: File / PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
JAIPUR: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) geared to announce its first list of Lok Sabha candidates, the question, whether former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje would contest, is still not clear.

After being sidelined from active politics and made a national vice president of BJP, Raje — an MP from Jhalawar from 1989 to 1999 and a central minister — has been under pressure from the central leadership to contest the polls.

The BJP, which won 25 seats in 2014, is on a sticky wicket this time and wants winnable candidates. 

The BJP leadership believes the Jhalawar-Baran seat could be won if Raje replaces her son Dushyant Singh, a three-time MP. 

In fact, the party wants all former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Raje in the fray, though they are reluctant.

Urmila Jain, wife of Pramod Jain, a minister in Gehlot government, will most likely be the Congress challenger and Dushyant had won against her in a close fight in 2009.

According to sources, Raje has told the central leadership that her son’s success is her responsibility.

BJP leader resigns

The state BJP was dealt a shock on the eve of party chief Amit Shah’s meeting to finalise Lok Sabha candidates on Sunday, with the resignation of seven-time MLA Devi Singh Bhati.

His resignation signalled an open protest against Union Minister of State for Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal being given a ticket from Bikaner despite his known anti-party activities.

Bhati, who has handled several portfolios in BJP governments in Rajasthan said, “This is not a sudden decision. I have been informing the party about Meghwal’s activities. Meghwal campaigned against party nominees ... in the assembly elections.”

