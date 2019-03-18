Clash breaks out over Modi's 'Main bhi Chowkidar' Twitter campaign

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: While #MainBhiChowkidar is trending on Twitter, two men got into a brawl over the matter when one called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "thief" in Thirthahalli town in Shivamogga district on Sunday.

Abhay Kamath (35) and Balebailu Raveesh (40) have been admitted to a hospital. The police said that Abhay allegedly said that "Chowkidar Chor Hai," which translates into "the watchman is a thief." When Raveesh heard this, he assaulted Abhay, who then retaliated.

Both were injured in the clash. Thirthahalli police registered a case in this regard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a unique campaign 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' video trying to take potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his personal attack against him.

ALSO READ: PM Modi urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge

"Your Chowkidar (custodian) is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone," the Prime Minister tweeted releasing the video on his Twitter handle.

Rahul Gandhi has used the line "Chowkidar chor hain (Watchman is the thief)" to take forward his campaign against the Prime Minister on Rafale aircraft deal with France.

FOLLOW OUR LOK SABHA POLL COVERAGE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)