Home Nation

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi for arrest of Bengaluru techies for raising pro-Modi slogans

The BJP chief in his tweet tagged a post by his party's Karnataka unit which said the state police had arrested some techies for raising pro-Modi slogans at Manyata tech park in Bengaluru.

Published: 19th March 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the alleged arrest of some techies in Bengaluru for raising pro-Modi slogans, saying youngsters give direction to the future and he should "stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics".

"Hugs for 'Tukde Tukde' gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of 'Free Speech'? Yuvraj (prince) of CONgress must know that time follows the course taken by youngsters. Stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics," Shah tweeted.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The BJP chief in his tweet tagged a post by his party's Karnataka unit which said the state police had arrested some techies for raising pro-Modi slogans at Manyata tech park in Bengaluru.

Gandhi was to address a meeting at the venue.

"This is the real face of democracy in a Cong-JD(S) ruled state. It's total dictatorship where freedom of choice & expression of citizens is suppressed," it had said, posting a purported video of some people being taken away by cops.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Congress BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

