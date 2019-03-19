Home Nation

China tourist booked for drone filming in Kolkata

Li Zhiwei (34), a resident of Shenzen in southwestern China, was spotted flying a drone over Victoria Memorial and controlling it using his phone on Saturday.

Published: 19th March 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A Chinese tourist was arrested and booked under several sections of IPC, Aircraft Act and Foreigners Act and sent to 8-day police custody for clicking photographs of Victoria Memorial here using a drone.

The photographed area is at a strategic location housing the Indian Army Eastern Command Headquarters at Fort William and other military installations near which flying drones is strictly prohibited.

Li Zhiwei (34), a resident of Shenzen in southwestern China, was spotted flying a drone over Victoria Memorial and controlling it using his phone on Saturday. 

CISF personnel apprehended Zhiwei and handed him over to the Kolkata Police who booked him under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code along with sections under Aircraft Act and Foreigners Act. Zhiwei had reached Kolkata from Malaysia on a tourist visa on Friday night.

However, when produced in Bankshal Court on Sunday, Zhiwei claimed he was unaware of Indian law and had never faced legal action while clicking drone photographs in Indonesia and Phillipines. Nevertheless, state counsel urged the court to consider the case as a ‘matter of national security’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Victoria Memorial Drone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp