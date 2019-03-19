Home Nation

Congress will restore special category status to Arunachal and other northeastern states: Rahul Gandhi

During the Congress rule at the Centre, he said, Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states used to enjoy special category status.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday promised that the party would introduce a new tax regime if voted to power.

“We’ve decided that if we form the government, we will introduce GST. One GST, a simple GST with minimum tax. There won’t be five different tax slabs. Congress can do this. Congress knows how to do this,” he told a crowd at a rally in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar kicking off his party’s poll campaign in Northeast.

He added: “Modi Ji had told small scale traders we are bringing GST and your lives will be simpler. Following a drama, at 12 midnight he brings GST. People of the country come to know GST means Gabbar Singh Tax. He had committed to give money to people but took away whatever they had in their pocket”.

Accusing the PM of making false promises wherever he goes, Gandhi said Modi had committed his government would give jobs to two crore youth while the number of the unemployed in the country today was the highest in past 45 years.

He criticised the NDA government for “snatching” away special status and the North East Industrial Policy which were given to Northeast by Congress government.

“We gave you infrastructure, special status and special industrial policy. We never snatched away anything that belongs to you…The youth of Arunachal make India proud within and outside the country and here in Arunachal, Narendra Modi made them martyrs,” Gandhi said referring to recent killings of three persons during violent protests against Pema Khandu government’s bid to grant permanent residence certificates to six non-tribal communities.

He announced that the Congress, if voted to power, would launch the guaranteed minimum income scheme. Under this, there will be a minimum income line and the government will directly transfer money to the bank accounts of the poor who are eligible for it, he said explaining the scheme and added, “If Modi Ji can give money to the rich of the country, Congress can also give money to the poor”.

Stating that the Congress will keep opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Gandhi said, “As soon as I learnt that the bill will affect the language and culture of Northeast among others, we had taken a decision against its passage in Parliament. I told my party to finish it off in Rajya Sabha. Congress won’t allow this bill to be passed”.

He promised to the people of Arunachal that Congress would set up food processing units in the state for the benefit of its farmers. In his speech, Gandhi also slammed Modi on Rafale deal and demonetisation.

 

