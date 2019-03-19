Home Nation

Court extends Vadra's anticipatory bail till Mar 25, ED says his custodial interrogation required

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 19th March 2019

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives at the ED office at Jamnagar House in Delhi for questioning on Friday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday extended Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail in a money laundering case till March 25 and asked him to join the probe in the matter after the Enforcement Directorate said he was required for custodial interrogation.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

The property is allegedly owned by him. On Feb 16, the court had extended his protection from arrest till today.

ED had said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds each, six other flats and more properties.

TAGS
Robert Vadra Enforcement Directorate

