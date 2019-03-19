Indian Mission in Pakistan protests staff harassment 

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian High Commission in Pakistan sent a strong protest note to the foreign ministry in Islamabad on Monday protesting against the continuing harassment of its officers and staff by Pakistani agencies.

The note lists out a series of incidents from March 8 onwards which include “aggressive tailing” of staff by people in motorcycles and cars, including the High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, who recently returned to Islamabad after consultations in New Delhi following the Pulwama terror attack, and his deputy Gaurav Ahluwalia on a daily basis, as well as hoax calls on a regular basis.

Local security guards at the residences of the high commissioner staffers, including the deputy high commissioner, have also been approached by Pakistani security men in an attempt to garner details of their movement and the number of people living there.

Noting that such harassment of diplomats and their family members was in violation of the Geneva Convention, the note urged the foreign ministry to investigate the cases mentioned, prevent their recurrence, and update the mission accordingly.