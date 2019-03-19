Lok Sabha poll tie-ups: BJP steals a march over Congress

Richa Sharma and Pushkar Banakar By

NEW DELHI: How important are alliances in the Lok Sabha election 2019? Data obtained from 24 Assembly elections held after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls shows that non-BJP, non-Congress parties or alliances won more seats than the two major national parties.

This is one of the key reasons that both the ruling and the opposition parties are vying for allies.

The BJP swept the 2014 elections following a Modi wave, but results of 24 Assembly elections between 2014 and 2018 show that of the total 3,410 seats contested, the BJP won 1,203 (35.275), the Congress romped home in 783 (22.96 per cent and others together won 1,376 (40.35 per cent) seats.

Realising the importance of alliances in states ahead, both the BJP and the opposition parties are working hard to iron out differences with their allies and making efforts to have grand coalitions in place ahead of the general election.

Political experts say the BJP has been way ahead of the Congress in the formation of alliances. The saffron party has already stitched alliances and seat sharing agreements in Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Assam.

Congress has been rather slow in having seat-sharing deals. It has entered into alliances in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka while talks are still on in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The party was snubbed by the SP-BSP combine in UP and failed to reach an agreement with the Left in West Bengal and the AAP in Delhi. Even smaller parties like Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and Prakash Ambedkar’s Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, among others, are likely to drift away from the Grand Old Party due to its non-committal stance.

The Congress’s failure to stitch alliances on one hand and the BJP keeping its allies close on the other is going to impact the results.

“In Bengal, the Congress, by letting its prospects of allying with the Left wither, has allowed the BJP to make inroads in a state where the latter had a minimal presence,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, political analyst and author of Narendra Modi: The Man, the Times.

Sanjay Kumar of the Centre for Studies on Developing Societies is of the opinion that the BJP has a better ability than the Congress to bend backwards and forward in order to keep the alliance intact.

“The BJP has taken three steps ahead of Congress in forming alliances while the Congress has made noises 3-6 months before the election, especially after the formation of a coalition government in Karnataka,” he said.

Professor Yashwant Ranjan of Delhi University said the alliances the BJP has been able to stitch with regional players in the Northeast would also play a crucial role in soaring up its final tally.

“Though there have been differences with the smaller parties of the Northeast over the Citizenship Bill, the BJP has managed to cobble up alliances. The Asom Gana Parishad has agreed to team up with Modi and more such allies from the region are expected to follow suit,” he said.

