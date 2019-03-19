Lok Sabha polls: In a first, meals for forces on poll duty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Centre will provide meals to the personnel of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) during transit for election duties in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Till now, the CAPF personnel had to procure their meals on their own which largely depended on the availability of food at stations, pantry cars or by other means.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has communicated to the Railways’ catering in charge IRCTC to ensure that personnel of CAPFs are provided with meals when they are travelling for election duties.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry directed the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to arrange meals for poll duty Central Police personnel at a short notice and also to select private vendors in case the IRCTC facilities are not available on the routes.

In addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner, the IRCTC will also provide a toilet kit.

The menu has also been decided by the Home Ministry and taste of the troops has been taken care of along with nutritional requirement and hygiene, officials said.

The government has directed the Railways to run 260 Election Special Trains and Splinter Coaches, with each train carrying 1,000 personnel.