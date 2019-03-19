Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: In a first, meals for forces on poll duty

In a first, the Centre will provide meals to the personnel of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) during transit for election duties in the coming Lok Sabha elections. 

Published: 19th March 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a first, the Centre will provide meals to the personnel of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) during transit for election duties in the coming Lok Sabha elections. 

Till now, the CAPF personnel had to procure their meals on their own which largely depended on the availability of food at stations, pantry cars or by other means. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs has communicated to the Railways’ catering in charge IRCTC to ensure that personnel of CAPFs are provided with meals when they are travelling for election duties.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry directed the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to arrange meals for poll duty Central Police personnel at a short notice and also to select private vendors in case the IRCTC facilities are not available on the routes.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner, the IRCTC will also provide a toilet kit. 

The menu has also been decided by the Home Ministry and taste of the troops has been taken care of along with nutritional requirement and hygiene, officials said.

The government has directed the Railways to run 260 Election Special Trains and Splinter Coaches, with each train carrying 1,000 personnel. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Armed Police Force Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp