Maharashtra minister refuses to contest on BJP symbol in Baramati

By PTI

MUMBAI: Despite sustained pressure from the BJP, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief Mahadev Jankar Tuesday said he would not contest Lok Sabha polls from Baramati seat on the former's lotus symbol.

Jankar, who offered stiff competition to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule from Baramati in the 2014 general elections, said he wanted to fight on his RSP symbol.

"I have already told the BJP leadership that I will contest the Lok Sabha polls only on the symbol of our party. Even in Vidhan Sabha polls, our stand would be the same," he told reporters at Mantralaya.

"We have apprised the BJP of out stand and are awaiting their response. But there has not been any headway so far," said Jankar, a prominent Dhangar community leader and Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Development in the Maharashtra cabinet.

There is a demand from the BJP that Jankar contest on the lotus symbol in Baramati, considered a bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. In 2014, Jankar had contested on the RSP symbol from Baramati against Supriya Sule, the NCP chief's daughter, and had given a tough fight before losing by nearly 70,000 votes.

It was the lowest ever victory margin for the Pawar family from Baramati. Sule had won in 2009 with a margin of over three lakh votes. BJP sources have maintained that the result in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Baramati would have been different had Jankar fought on the lotus symbol.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reiterated that its candidate from Baramati will contest polls on the lotus symbol.

Sources said if Jankar is not ready to contest as a BJP candidate, he may have to relinquish his claims on the Baramati seat.