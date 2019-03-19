Home Nation

Manohar Parrikar was a star performer at CM conferences: Activist Sudheendra Kulkarni

Kulkarni, who served in the PMO and worked alongside BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, was a batch junior to Parrikar at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

Published: 19th March 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (1955-2019). (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Manohar Parrikar was a star performer at the "chief ministers' conferences" held at the national level, said socio-political activist Sudheendra Kulkarni Monday.

Parrikar (63) Sunday died of pancreatic cancer and was cremated with full state honours Monday.

Kulkarni, who served in the Prime Minister's Office as Director during the earlier NDA government and worked alongside BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, was a batch junior to Parrikar at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

Speaking to a regional channel, he said, "When I was working in the PMO, there used to be chief ministers' conferences at the national level. Parrikar used to be a star performer in such meetings. He was representing a small state, but it was his charisma and deep understanding of issues that used to draw attention towards him."

ALSO READ: When Parrikar ended an IIT mess strike by whipping up a delicious meal with 40 friends

"We both came from different schools of thought but it never came in between us when it came to the tasks we agreed to complete during the first NDA government," he recalled.

"During the general election post Emergency, we got along very well while working for our candidate Subramanian Swamy though I came from a Communist background and Parrikar from the RSS," Kulkarni said.

Queried on whether he knew of Parrikar's political inclination, Kulkarni said, "I never noticed it but he was more interested in social work. Once he completed his education from IIT-B, he went back to Goa and started working with local RSS workers."

We later met when I joined the BJP and we worked together for almost 15 years, recalled Kulkarni.

ALSO READ: Parrikar was 17th chief minister in the country and second in Goa to die while in office​

One of the reasons behind Parrikar's success was his disciplined life, inculcated from the RSS, and his fondness for science and technology.

It helped him achieve success in his political career, Kulkarni said.

He said there was a fear that, with Parrikar's death, Goa would go back to political turmoil since replacing such towering personalities was difficult.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar Sudheendra Kulkarni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp