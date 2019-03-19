Home Nation

Modi, Ambani will go to jail if documents of parallel negotiations become part of Rafale probe: Rahul

Gandhi claimed that the Rafale aircraft was supposed to be bought from French company Dassault at Rs 526 crore for which eight years of negotiations happened during UPA rule.

Published: 19th March 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks during an interactive session with IT Professionals 'India Preneurs' ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Bengaluru Monday Mar 18 2019. | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Anil Ambani would land in jail if the documents of parallel negotiations with the French government by the PMO become part of an inquiry into the Rafale deal.

"If the documents become part of inquiry, Modi and Ambani would go to jail. Why is he not having an inquiry? That's why this campaign 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'," Gandhi said during an interactive programme with entrepreneurs here.

He was replying to a question by a participant who wanted to know why was "everybody going around saying 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'."

Gandhi claimed that the Rafale aircraft was supposed to be bought from French company Dassault at Rs 526 crore for which eight years of negotiations happened during UPA rule.

However, when the new government took over, the prime minister himself held parallel negotiations, he claimed, adding, instead of paying Rs 526 crore for each aircraft, the government agreed to pay Rs 1,600 crore.

"If the prime Minister wasn't guilty, he should have said- I'm investigating this thing, the people who are responsible are going to jail. Why is he not doing that?" Gandhi asked.

TAGS
PM Modi Anil Ambani Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Rafale Deal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections

