Home Nation

New Goa CM Pramod Sawant wants floor test in House on Wednesday

'We have written to Governor Mridula Sinha, requesting her to hold the floor test Wednesday to prove our strength. We are ready for the floor test,' Sawant said.

Published: 19th March 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Hours after being sworn in, Goa's new Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Tuesday said his government has sought a floor test on Wednesday to prove its strength in the Assembly.

The BJP-led government in the coastal state claims support of 21 MLAs - 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.

The strength of the 40-member House has been reduced to 36 due to the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, BJP MLA Francis D'Souza and resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

ALSO READ: Will carry forward Manohar Parrikar's legacy of good governance, says Pramod Sawant

The Congress is the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs. There is also an NCP legislator in the House.

"We have written to Governor Mridula Sinha, requesting her to hold the floor test Wednesday to prove our strength. We are ready for the floor test," Sawant told reporters after assuming office Tuesday.

The chief minister said his priority was to complete all the projects undertaken by Parrikar, who died on Sunday after battling cancer and was accorded a state funeral Monday.

Sawant said the state government will build a memorial in Parrikar's name at Panaji's Miramar beach, where he was cremated.

Sawant was sworn in as the new chief minister of Goa just before 2 am Tuesday, after hectic parleys between the saffron party and its allies to put a new government in place in the state.

The governor also administered oath to 11 other ministers, including those from BJP's allies MGP and the GFP.

As per the power-sharing arrangement reached with allies, an MLA each from the two smaller parties backing the BJP will be made deputy chief minister, party sources said.

They are GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and MGP legislator Sudin Dhavalikar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Floor test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp