Pakistani woman married to Indian to vote in first Lok Sabha polls

This election Tahira Maqbool, from Gurdaspur in Punjab, will go to a polling booth with the rest of her family, for the second time in 16 years.  

Tahira Maqbool with her family. | PTI

Tahira, from Pakistan, married Maqbool Ahmed of Qadian in December 2003. She finally became Indian citizenship in April 2016 after a 13-year-long wait, which now makes her eligible to vote in the LS polls.  

Tahira, from Pakistan, married Maqbool Ahmed of Qadian in December 2003. She finally became Indian citizenship in April 2016 after a 13-year-long wait, which now makes her eligible to vote in the LS polls. 

The bitter relations between the two countries made it arduous for her to get Indian citizenship.

“I was lucky to get the Citizenship in 2016. I voted for the first time in Punjab Assembly polls in 2017. This is my first Lok Sabha vote,” she said. 

Maqbool Ahmed said that he is excited as this is the first time both will go to cast their votes. “I appeal to the Union government to relax norms so that Pakistani women married to Indian citizens do not have to wait for so long to get citizenship.” Their children are also happy with the development. Their daughter, Samaira, said she felt bad when her mother couldn’t vote when everyone else did. 

Before their marriage was to be solemnized in 2003, the relations between India and Pakistan soured after the attack on the Parliament in 2001. Maqbool could not go to Pakistan to marry her. Finally, in 2003, Tahira applied for an Indian visa and the couple got married.

