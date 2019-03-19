Home Nation

Prashant Kishor lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu for 'Bihari dacoit' barb

He charged the TDP chief with having displayed 'prejudice and malice' against the eastern state fearing an 'imminent defeat' at the hustings.

Published: 19th March 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Prashants Kishor

Prashant Kishor. | (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor Tuesday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for reportedly calling him a "Bihari dacoit".

He charged the TDP chief with having displayed "prejudice and malice" against the eastern state fearing an "imminent defeat" at the hustings.

Kishor, who is also the national vice-president of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U), was reacting to a news report wherein Naidu had also blamed him for deletion of lakhs of voters in Andhra Pradesh besides giving "criminal advice" to his main rival the YSR Congress.

"An imminent defeat can rattle even the most seasoned politicians. So I am not surprised with the baseless utterances of @ncbn (Naidus twitter handle). Sirji, rather than using derogatory language that shows your prejudice and malice against Bihar, just focus on why the people of AP should vote for you again," Kishor tweeted while sharing the link to the news item.

Assembly polls are being held in Andhra Pradesh alongside the parliamentary elections. Naidu had last year pulled out of the BJP-led NDA of which the JD(U) is a part.

Although now formally associated with the JD(U), Kishor is earlier known to have worked closely with many political figures cutting across ideological affiliations.

He achieved fame after having handled Narendra Modis election campaign in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which was followed by his association with the Grand Alliance in Bihar, which saw arch rivals Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad joining hands to inflict a crushing defeat on the NDA in the assembly polls next year.

He thereafter worked with the Congress during assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab which, achieved mixed results.

In September last year, he was inducted into the JD(U) and elevated to the number two post within a few weeks, leading to speculations that he was being seen as a successor to Nitish Kumar.

The speculations were laid to rest when Kumar made it clear that his party was "not a monarchy" and hence there were no successors.

Kishor, nevertheless, has helped the partys students wing to achieve unexpected victories in some university polls and is working on transforming the JD(U) into a platform for youths with aptitude for politics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp