Probe ordered after J&K school teacher, arrested in terror case, dies in custody

Rizwan Pandit, 28, a resident of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, died during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a police officer said.

Published: 19th March 2019

PTI

SRINAGAR: A school teacher, who was arrested in connection with a terror case, has died in a police custody here, prompting the department to request for a magisterial inquiry, officials said on Tuesday.

Pandit, who was a teacher at a private school, was picked up by the security agencies three days ago in connection with a terror case, the officer said.

The police department has requested a magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to Pandit's death, the officer said, adding that further details were awaited.

