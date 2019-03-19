Home Nation

Rahul will decide from where I should fight in Lok Sabha Polls: Digvijaya Singh

In another tweet, the former MP CM thanked the present CM Kamal Nath for inviting him to contest from a seat which has been a weakling for the Congress for several years.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As speculation over Digvijaya Singh’s Lok Sabha seats continues, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister has put the ball in Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s court to decide from where he should fight the general elections.

“With the blessings of people of Raghogarh, I won the assembly polls from the seat in 1977 despite a strong Janta Party wave. Accepting challenge is my habit, I’m ready to contest Lok Sabha polls from wherever my leader Rahul Gandhi wants me to,” Singh tweeted on Monday.​

On Saturday, Nath, who was in Chhindwara, said “It’s up to Digvijaya Singh to decide from where he’ll contest the polls. But I’ve requested him (Singh) to contest from those three-four seats which the Congress has been losing since many years in MP.”

A day later on Sunday, former Union minister and Congress national general secretary for West UP Jyotiraditya Scindia (who represents Guna from MP in the Lok Sabha) had backed Nath’s viewpoint.

In a related development, former MP CM and octogenarian BJP leader Babulal Gaur challenged Singh on Monday to contest from Bhopal seat, which has been a BJP bastion since 1989. 

