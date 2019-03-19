Home Nation

Train passengers can now change boarding point 4 hours before departure

The Apex body of Indian Railways has directed the Centre of Railway Information System (CRIS), an IT support wing of IRCTC, to incorporate the changes in the IRCTC portal before May 1.

Published: 19th March 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another passenger friendly move, the Indian railways has decided to allow the change of boarding point of train before preparation of the first chart - four hours before departure of the train. Apart from the general reserved tickets, the facility will provide enable the change of boarding point even for tatkal ticket holders. The move aimed at providing relief to passengers who could not board the trains at originating stations in case of an emergency or during some impromptu situations. 

The passengers who hold paper tickets, can change their boarding point submitting written request at the train originating station and those who booked e-tickets, will be allowed to change their boarding point through the IRCTC portal before preparation of the first chart, which means four hours before the departure of the train. 

 “The passengers can also call 139 to change the boarding point before preparation of the chart. After changing the boarding location, if the passenger wants to travel from the old boarding point, he or she will be allowed travel without any additional fare only if the berth/seat is not allocated to any other passenger,” said the railway board directive issued to IRCTC dated March 15.

The Apex body of Indian Railways has directed the Centre of Railway Information System (CRIS), an IT support wing of IRCTC, to incorporate the changes in the IRCTC portal before May 1. The new facility will also enable the Tatkal ticket holders to change the boarding location. “Presently, passengers are allowed to change the boarding point either through the IRCTC portal or by submitting a written request at the station 48 hours before the departure of the train.

So Tatkal ticket holders were not given an option for changing the boarding point. Now, even they can change the boarding location,” a senior official from IRCTC told Express. The move is expected to provide huge relief for passengers who reside in the outskirts of metro cities in India, given that majority of station areas including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkota, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad get congested during evening hours. 

Revised rules

  • Boarding point can be changed 4 hours before departure
  • Request to be placed through IRCTC or at station or 139
  • Even after change of boarding location, passenger allowed to travel from old boarding point, if berth is vacant  
  • Only permitted once

‘Relief during festivals’
A senior official told Express: “During festivals or weekends, all the cities witness huge traffic snarls. As a result, demand for additional stoppages in en-route stations and develop-ment of new terminals also rise. The move will now reduce the demand for passengers to reach the train’s originating point.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Train rules boarding point Indian Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp