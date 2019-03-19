Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder case accused Peter Mukerjea undergoes angiography in Mumbai hospital

The 65-year-old, who is in jail since his arrest by the CBI in 2015, was Sunday admitted to the state-run J J Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Published: 19th March 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former director of INX Media Group Peter Mukerjea. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Monday underwent angiography, which revealed he is suffering from triple vessel disease, a hospital official said.

The 65-year-old, who is in jail since his arrest by the CBI in 2015, was Sunday admitted to the state-run J J Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

On Monday, he underwent angiography, an imaging test that uses X-rays to view body's blood vessels, at the hospital.

"The doctors found triple vessel disease and available options are multi-vessel angioplasty or coronary artery bypass grafting (a major cardiac operation)," the official said.

"The patient is, however, stable," he added.

Triple vessel disease means three big vessels (the left anterior descending, right coronary and circumflex arteries) of a patient have blockages from atherosclerotic plaques (clogging of arteries with fatty deposits).

Earlier in the day, a special CBI court here allowed Peter Mukerjea to get admitted to a private hospital of his choice for treatment after it was told he had suffered a mild heart attack.

Peter Mukerjea is facing trial along with his estranged wife Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Bora was the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive, from a previous relationship.

He is accused of being a part of the murder conspiracy.

Indrani Mukerjea's former husband Sanjeev Khanna is the third accused in the case.

Her driver Shyamvar Rai was also arrested in the case but he later became an approver and was pardoned.

Bora (24) was allegedly killed in a car in April 2012 and her body was disposed of in adjoining Raigad district.

The CBI has claimed a financial dispute led to Bora's killing, which came to light in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peter Mukerjea Sheena Bora Murder Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp