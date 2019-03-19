Home Nation

Shiela Dikshit calls urgent meeting with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents

'An urgent meeting has been called with the three working presidents Devender Yadav, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia, at Diskhit's residence,' a party leader said.

Published: 19th March 2019 03:52 PM

Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress Chief Shiela Dikshit has called an urgent meeting with the three working presidents of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday, a senior party leader said.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Congress mulling its options to align with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi in its bid to defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections, days after having unanimously decided to go it alone in Delhi.

"An urgent meeting has been called with the three working presidents Devender Yadav, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia, at Diskhit's residence," a party leader said.

The leader, however did not elaborate on the agenda of the meeting. Uncertainty has been persisting in the Delhi Congress over a pre-poll tie-up with the AAP after Dikshit and her three working presidents wrote to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against the alliance.

In a letter written last week, Dikshit along with Yusuf, Yadav and Lilothia protested a recent phone survey to gauge workers' mood on the alliance.

