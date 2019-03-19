Temple hopping, prayers, protest mark day two of Priyanka Gandhi's Ganga Yatra

Home Nation

A group of lawyers on Monday handed a letter to the district magistrate, claiming that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should not be allowed to enter the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra comes out after offering prayer at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj on Monday 18 March 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The second day of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's three-day Ganga yatra -- a Dalit outreach programme in eastern Uttar Pradesh -- was marked by temple hopping by the Congress leader on Tuesday.

However, she also invoked her grandma in Mirzapur by saying that the people always trusted Indira Gandhi because she dedicated her entire life to their cause.

"People say I look like my Dadi. You trusted my dadi because she dedicated her whole life for your cause," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said while addressing a small group of people and seeking their vote in Mirzapur on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, a group of lawyers on Monday handed a letter to the district magistrate, claiming that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should not be allowed to enter the Kashi Vishwanath temple as she was a Christian.

The letter claimed that Priyanka was a Christian and she should be stopped from entering the temple, keeping in mind the ancient values of Sanatan Dharma.

On the other, the Congress leader also faced protests from Modi supports while having darshan at the temple of Goddess Vindhyvasisni amid slogans of 'Ghar ghar Modi, har har Modi, ' 'Narendra Modi Zindabad, Priyanka Gandhi Murdabad' by fellow devotees and locals.

However, from the temple, the Congress leader rushed to Kantit Sharif Mazaar, a famous shrine where she was welcomed by Congress workers with 'Priyanka tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hai' slogans.

Earlier, she started her day by offering prayers at Sita Samahit Sthal, the famous temple of Goddess Sita in Bhadohi. Then she left for Mirzapur, just 60 km away from Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

Covering two districts - Allahabad and Bhadohi, Priyanka reached Mirzapur - a prominent pocket of the carpet industry in the afternoon. With the fall of night, Priyanka had reached Sindhaura Ghat by boat.

