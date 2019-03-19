Home Nation

TMC complains to poll panel over PM Modi's photo in rail tickets

The TMC claimed that photograph of Modi on railway tickets is part of an advertisement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and it was in violation of the mode code of conduct.

Published: 19th March 2019 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citing railway tickets having photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trinamool Congress Tuesday lodged a complaint against the BJP with the Election Commission over alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The TMC claimed that photograph of Modi on railway tickets is part of an advertisement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and it was in violation of the mode code of conduct.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In a letter to the Election Commission, the party said, "We are shocked to notice that even during the currency of the Model Code of Conduct, the railway tickets issued by the Indian Railways contain achievements of the party in power at the Centre (BJP) with regard to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is being displayed at the cost of public exchequer and obviously to influence minds of the voters."

The TMC urged the EC for directions to stop printing the railway tickets with such ads and take action against the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister PM Modi Narendra Modi Trinamool Congress MCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp